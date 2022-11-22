Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. APP

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday contacted different political parties to preempt an expected no-confidence motion against him.

Sanjrani claimed that BNPM and other political parties assured him of support in case of a no-trust move, sources said. However, some other sources maintained that PPP and PMLN did not respond to Sadiq Sanjrani while BNPM and JUIF wanted some time for consultation in this regard at party level.

Senate Chairman is likely to face a no-confidence motion in the coming days as the political parties have completed preparations, citing sources, local media reported.

The no-confidence motion is likely to be submitted against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in a few days. Sources said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held consultations regarding the no-trust move.

However, the other political parties in the coalition government including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNPM) and Awami National Party (ANP) have not yet taken final decision.

The no-trust move will be submitted after the consultation of all four political parties and prior permission will be taken in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) heads’ session. Sources added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also distanced itself from Sanjrani and demanded his resignation. The matters related to the expected no-trust move also came under discussion during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Sadiq Sanjrani.

The president apprised the Senate chairman regarding the PTI’s stance and demanded him to step down from the position. However, Sadiq Sanjrani rejected to step down as Senate chairman and decided to face the expected no-trust move.

Earlier, PTI had demanded the resignation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over the violation of the constitutional sanctity of Senator Azam Swati. Prior to PTI’s reaction over Swati’s case, the ruling parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) started mulling over a strategy in October to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-trust move. Sources privy to the development said that PPP Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani is a strong candidate for the next chairman.