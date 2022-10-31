Senate chairman remains unhurt in DI Khan car accident

DI KHAN: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani escaped unhurt after his car lost control and met an accident near Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, reported local media on Sunday.

According to details, the Senate chairman was travelling to DI Khan when his car lost control due to the failure of hydraulic brake system and met an accident. Sources said that Sadiq Sanjrani was safe and remained unhurt in the accident. He was later shifted to another vehicle.

Federal Minister Talha Mehmood and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidari were also travelling along with Sanjrani to attend the wedding ceremony of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s nephews. Earlier in Jan 2022, younger brother of Senate Chairman, Salaar Sanjrani died in a road accident in the Lasbela district of Balochistan.