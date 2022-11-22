JUI-I Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The News/File

SUKKUR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that those who have powers will decide the appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Geo News reported.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march has turned into a prolonged march as it is moving on roads at a snail’s pace and is unlikely to reach its destination. He said the PTI chief was holding long march, because he wanted to bring his own army chief, however the army chief will be appointed on merit and as per the procedure laid down in the Constitution.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan destroyed the country’s economy during his three and a half years rule and was now again asking for the power, which the PDM will never allow to happen.

Talking to the media persons at the residence of former Senator Abdul Qayoom Soomro in district Sukkur, the PDM chief said Imran Khan again attempted to destroy the country in the name of freedom march.

He said the coalition government rescued the country from bankruptcy and was trying hard to fix the economic issues. He said the Saudi crown prince was scheduled to visit Pakistan with mega projects but he (Imran) created obstacles by launching freedom march, adding that they were convincing the Saudi prince to visit the country.

Fazl further said the allegations leveled by a person in London against the PMLN supremo should be investigated as they were of serious nature. He said when they held long march, no road was closed and no traffic was blocked and despite staying in Islamabad for 15 days, nothing was destroyed.

Meanwhile, addressing the Paigham-e-Jamiat Conference in Shikarpur, he said the JUIF will make the country’s economic system interest-free and bring reforms in the light of the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He said the JUIF has called a conference of Ulema on November 30 in Karachi to devise an interest-free economic system. JUIF leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro and others also addressed the conference.