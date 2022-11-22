Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday took a serious notice of illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax details of the family members of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A statement said the leak of tax details was clearly a violation of complete confidentiality that the law provided. In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, the finance minister has directed the SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Monday said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa himself could respond to the Fact Focus story about the leak of tax details of his family members.

Talking to Geo News ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ host Shahzeb Khanzada, he said there was “no such thing with the assets” of the army chief family members, adding that there might be some mischief or design behind the leak. He said it was necessary to block the website to outmaneuver its design.