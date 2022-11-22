Irfan Siddiqui’s book launching ceremony

Rawalpindi:The launching ceremony of poetry collection titled ‘Guraiz pa Mosamoun ki Khushbo’ of renowned writer, intellectual and columnist Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s will be held tomorrow (Wednesday), at Pakistan Academy of Letters, Pitras Bukhari Road, Sector H-8/1, at 3:30 p.m., says a press release.

Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman Dr. Yuosuf Khushk, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Ali, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Dr. Rauf Parkh, Dr. Rubina Shaheen, Dr. Fahmida Tabasum, Dr. Humeera Ashfaq, Fawad Niaz, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Rabab Tabasum, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Mahboob Zafar and others will express their views on the occasion.