Vehicles’ biometric verification suspended

LAHORE:Punjab Excise and Taxation has suspended biometric verification of vehicles for two months. According to a notification issued by secretary Excise and Taxation, “In exercise of power conferred under rule 4 of Punjab motor vehicles Rule 1969, Punjab Governor in the consultation with Punjab Provincial Transport Authority, is pleased to exempt the motor vehicles from the operations of rule of 47 of the Rule ibid only to the extent of biometric impression of transfer for the period of two months subject to the verification and satisfaction of the concerned authority, with immediate effect.’ The notification added that the exemption of granted above all shall be deemed withdrawn after expiry of two months.