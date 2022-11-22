Vehicles’ biometric verification suspended

LAHORE:Punjab Excise and Taxation has suspended biometric verification of vehicles for two months. According to a notification issued by secretary Excise and Taxation, “In exercise of power conferred under rule 4 of Punjab motor vehicles Rule 1969, Punjab Governor in the consultation with Punjab Provincial Transport Authority, is pleased to exempt the motor vehicles from the operations of rule of 47 of the Rule ibid only to the extent of biometric impression of transfer for the period of two months subject to the verification and satisfaction of the concerned authority, with immediate effect.’ The notification added that the exemption of granted above all shall be deemed withdrawn after expiry of two months.
LAHORE:Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara on Monday awarded a cheque of Rs two lakh to...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has registered a case against a milk adulteration mafia and discarded 2,000 litres of...
LAHORE:Secretary ICI&SD Department Sohail Ashraf during a series of meetings held with the heads of attached...
LAHORE:Chief Minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema while talking to the media...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has thanked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for listening to the association's...
LAHORE:Archna Sharma, Publisher at Neem Tree Press, and Dr Sofia Rehman have acquired world rights for The...
Comments