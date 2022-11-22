Kick the habit

Pakistan’s acute power disaster is posing a serious problem for its crippled financial system. The country’s energy problems are complex and energy is inextricably linked to the prosperity of the country. Unfortunately, our leadership seems to be short of any solutions to the energy crisis. Furthermore, the ongoing energy crisis is not a recent development, it is the cumulative result of years of bad policies and misgovernance.

Resolving Pakistan’s energy disaster will, as a result, require patience and changes in policy and governance. Structural changes will have to be made to our entire energy system. Renewable energy should be at the centrepiece of this reformation, especially solar energy. It is much more inexpensive than imported fuel and also cheaper to supply. It is time to realize that our fossil fuel dependency is bankrupting Pakistan.

Saman Tanveer

Lahore