Mufti Rafi Usmani laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI: A congregation comprising thousands of people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral of renowned religious scholar Mufti Maulana Rafi Usmani on Sunday morning at Jamia Darul Uloom Korangi, Karachi.

He was laid to rest in the compound of Jamia Darul Uloom, Karachi, between the graves of his father, former grand mufti Shafi Usmani and mother.

A brother of Mufti Rafi Usmani, Maulana Taqi Usmani, also a renowned religious scholar and Islamic university’s vice president, led the funeral prayer.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leaders of various political parties, including PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and many religious scholars from various countries offered the funeral prayer. Before the prayers, Usmani’s son Mufti Zubair Ashraf, while addressing the participants,

said that Mufti Rafi Usmani built Jamia Darul Uloom Korangi under his supervision to promote religious education.

He would personally interact with all students of the seminary.

He said that Mufti Usmani had been suffering from protracted illness and took his last breath on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, his brother Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani said he remained in close contact with his brother Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani for the last 75 years.

“We studied, travelled, and dealt with problems together.

He was an amazing brother,” he said.