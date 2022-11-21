Heritage tourism can boost KP’s economy

PESHAWAR: Known for over 2,000 archaeological sites, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to the primitive Gandhara civilization, diverse cultural heritage, and mesmerizing natural beauty.

This can bolster KP’s economy and generate employment opportunities for the people if proper steps are taken.

Blessed with approximately, 2,000 heritage sites and 30,000 relics of Gandhara civilization, the UNESCO world heritage site of Takht Bhai, Sahr-I-Bahlol, and Jamal Ghari in Mardan district and the world’s lone Gandhara art museum of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is known for plenty of archeological treasures, attracting tourists, historians, architects, monks and art lovers from across the globe.

Gandhara Trail, Swat Museum, Butkara III Site, Amluk Dara, Jehanabad Buddha, Ghaligy, and Bazira archaeological sites also draw tourists in large numbers throughout the year.

Takht Bhai is witnessing an influx of foreign tourists and delegates who were overwhelmed after seeing the well-preserved ancient Buddhist monastery.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Takht Bhai as a world heritage site.

The provincial government has declared the entire mountain area of 445 hectares as an “Archaeological Reserve” to control urbanization at Sahr-I-Bahlol and Takht Bhai.

Bulgarian Ambassador Irena Gancheva along with a delegation recently visited the famous Buddhist monastery in Takht Bhai where they were briefed on its archaeological and historical significance.

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas also visited the Takht-i-Bhai world heritage site and was overwhelmed by its conservation work.

Following the completion of conservation work, Peshawar Museum, having over 30,000 rare antiquities collections is also a great source of attraction for foreign tourists.

It is the only museum in the world where the complete life story of the Founder of Buddhism, Lord Buddha, was preserved in the form of panels and statues.

British Council Deputy Director Pakistan Dr Joven Ilic visited the Peshawar Museum the other day and praised the grand architecture and the well-preserved masterpieces of Gandhara art and relics.

Bakht Zada Khan, Research Officer, Archaeology and Museums Department, said that the number of museums in KP would increase to 16 following the completion of Hazara and DI Khan museums while two museums would be set up at Kohat and Haripur districts,

He added that 10 new museums had been established in the province.

He said the conservation of the Mughal-era monument, Ali Mardan Villa in Peshawar has been completed.

Ali Mardan Khan, the famous commander and engineer of the Mughal era, the Governor of Kabul, Lahore, and Kashmir during Shah Jahan’s reign had built this villa in Peshawar, where there was a three-story pavilion surrounded by fountains while the garden had a variety of fruit trees and roses, attracting tourists.