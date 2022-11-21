‘Law, order to be maintained during Long March’

Islamabad : Islamabad police on Sunday reviewed security measures to maintain law and order during the Long March and decided not to allow any political gathering in the city without permission from the district administration.

A meeting, presided over by IGP Islamabad, was held to review security arrangements. The meeting was attended among others by CPO (Security), CPO (Operations), AIG (Establishment), AIG (Operations), AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), SSP (Security), SSP (CTD), CTO Islamabad, Additional SP Islamabad, all zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and SHOs.

SSP (Operations) briefed the IGP Islamabad about the security arrangements and risks during the gathering of political parties in the city.

The IGP said that any illegal activity in the jurisdiction of Islamabad would not be allowed as Islamabad's capital police are very much alert to combat any such situation.

He said there is a possibility of blocking the entry points from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad and citizens might face inconvenience. It was decided in the meeting that only such political activity having the permission of district administration would be allowed and it should be held as per SOPs.

It was decided that security of the red zone would be made more effective by Islamabad Capital Police, Frontier constabulary, and Rangers. Islamabad police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir further directed the officers to continue search and combing operations in the city and take strict action against any unlawful activity. He said that CPO (Headquarters) will personally monitor all the accommodation arrangements, food, and other facilities of the personnel deployed for security. He said that he would personally check all the facilities from onward. The IGP Islamabad said that cops at duty have been equipped with the latest technology while body cameras have been provided to them to maintain law and order.