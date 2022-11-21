China reports first Covid death since May

Beijing: China reported the death of an 87-year-old man in Beijing on Sunday as its first fatality from Covid-19 in six months, with cases rising despite a stringent zero-Covid policy.
The last major economy still welded to a no-tolerance policy on the virus, China has enforced snap lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines even as the rest of the world adjusts to living with Covid. Municipal officials announced on Sunday the 87-year-old man had died in the capital. They also said 621 new local cases had been detected in Beijing.
Tirana: Floods caused by heavy rains pouring at the weekend killed two men in Albania´s northwestern Shkodra region,...
Cairo: Twelve people died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near the resort city of Hurghada in eastern...
Djerba, Tunisia: Canada on Sunday said it would impose sanctions against former Haitian president Michel Martelly and...
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in...
Oslo: A meteor that lit up the night sky over southwest Norway as it burned up in the atmosphere was from the Taurid...
London: Climate change activists occupied celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay´s three-star Michelin restaurant in London on...
Comments