Bajaur residents seek action against mineral ‘grabbers’

KHAR: The residents of Ghundo area in Khar tehsil on Saturday urged the government and elected public representatives to stop the influential people from occupying their mineral reserves or else they would launch a strong protest movement.

Earlier, the residents gathered in a large number and staged a protest and burnt tyres to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Later, Senator Hidayatullah Khan came and held talks with the protesters but in the meantime the rival group from Mohmand tribal district reportedly opened fire on the protesting residents and the lawmaker.

However, no casualty was reported in the firing. The residents complained that an outsider had come and illegally occupied their minerals which, they said, would not be allowed at any cost.

They said that the department had later cancelled his lease and the case was now running in the court but the leasee was adamant to grab their minerals.

They said that the Bajaur deputy commissioner took action against the mineral grabbers on the directives of the chief secretary following their application.

The residents appealed to the chief secretary and district administration to resolve the matter amicably or else the issue would create law and order situation in the area.