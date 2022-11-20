Wasa intensifies drive against defaulters

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has directed its officers to intensify the campaign against defaulters till 100 per cent recovery of the arrears.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed here on Saturday. The meeting was called to review the revenue collection by Operations, Revenue and PHS wings. In the meeting, a detailed review of the revenue collection at the town level including sub-division was discussed. MD Wasa gave a strict ultimatum to officers for 100% recovery of all pending arrears. MD Wasa further directed the Town Directors to immediately disconnect the connections of the defaulters during the ongoing crackdown. MD Wasa also appreciated the officers for their performance in recovery. The meeting further reviewed the grievance redressal thoroughly at the town level on Wasa's Complaint Management System. "There is no room in the department for officers prolonging complaints without any justification," warned MD Wasa adding grievance redressal has always been the top priority of Wasa. The meeting also reviewed the desalting performance at the town level and MD Wasa instructed for desalination including trunk system up to street level.