Foreign Minister aBilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference on November 18, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday welcomed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s change of heart, who recently said he had no problem with the US and that Ciphergate was behind him while emphasising good relations with the United States.

“We welcome Imran Khan’s latest U-turn. It is a good U-turn on leaving the American conspiracy behind. Also GT Road politics is important but this is not the time. We have to focus on floods. The calamity still continues. This will be a catastrophe for our economy. If we don’t focus, our economy will be impacted,” said Bilawal in his first press conference after completing six months in office as Pakistan’s one of the youngest foreign ministers.

The foreign minister said relations with the United States had improved and moved away from the one-point agenda of terrorism.

“Now our engagements have diversified while including terrorism. Today Pakistan’s relations with the US are de-hyphenated. Our engagements are now diversified and we are looking at the economic opportunities and our priority is trade,” he said.

Commenting on Pakistan exiting the FATF grey list, the foreign minister said this was a huge achievement for Pakistan while the United States and some European countries played a big role in this regard.

“Now we want to be part of FATF because of our own experience. We will keep strengthening and implementing our action plans,” he added.

The foreign minister made a pitch for the EU to extend the GSP Plus status for Pakistan, as it benefitted both sides with Pakistan’s to Europe increasing by 80%.

About his visit to Germany, the foreign minister recalled the language on Kashmir that his German counterpart had used during a press conference.

“She spoke about the UN resolutions on Kashmir and took a principled position which was welcomed by the whole nation,” he recalled.

On the policy of Imran Khan government’s talks with the TTP, internal security and terrorism, especially since the terrorist attacks were increasing, Bilawal was of the view that maybe it was time to hold an in-camera internal review on those decisions.

Commenting on the people of KP and South Waziristan who always confronted terrorism, he remarked, “Obviously, if they feel, right or wrong, that terrorists are returning, they are protesting which is their right. Our responsibility as the government and the state is to ensure peace, rule of law and the state’s writ”.

On the TTP particularly, Bilawal pointed out that he had a different approach. “I never think it is as easy as black and white, either war or negotiations. I don’t think there’s anything wrong in admitting we were wrong in some things and right in other things and re-examining our approach and recaliberating the way that we deal with this issue in the context of the developments in our region”.

Turning to Afghanistan and to the closure of Chaman border, Bilawal said the border was closed, though Pakistan did not want to, because of a terrorist incident.

“We condemn whichever group is involved in terrorism and expect that our neighbouring country will take an appropriate action against them”. Talking about the recognition of Afghanistan, the minister said Pakistan will not take a solo flight and will do so with international consensus.