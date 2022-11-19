Imran satisfied with Punjab govt policies

LAHORE:Spokesperson for the Punjab govt Musarrat Jamshed Cheema called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park here on Friday.

During the meeting, Imran Khan emphasised the need to highlight the performance of the Punjab govt in the media and said that the speed with which the Punjab government has adopted public welfare projects and poor-friendly policies is commendable. The Punjab govt’s initiatives have widened the scope of facilities for the common man, especially the launch of Insaf and the Health cards have revolutionised the lives of citizens, he added.

Musarrat Cheema, who is also incharge of the Public Relations Department, said that effective steps are being taken to transform DGPR Department into a state-of-the-art institution as per the modern requirements. For this purpose, the teams of expert public relation officers, equipped with gadgets and modern communication facilities, are making hectic efforts for building the image of the Punjab government. She added that planning is being done for the expansion and modernisation of the DGPR department. Along with this, the public relations department is also playing an effective role in solving the problems of journalists and the media industry, she added. She stated that regional and district offices of the DGPR department are being upgraded for timely delivery and proper coverage of official performance more efficiently. Meanwhile, Musarrat while talking to the media outside Zaman Park along with PTI Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib, said that 22 crore people of Pakistan have written their decision on the wall. Musarrat said that the three demands of PTI are the restoration of fundamental rights, supremacy of law and constitution and genuine democracy. With the assassination attempt on our leader, the real freedom movement has become more intense, she said. Now, the FIR of attack on PTI Chairman has become our prime demand.