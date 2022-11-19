New speed limits imposed in Capital

Islamabad : New speed limits have been imposed in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) from Saturday on various highways and roads after the approval of the Ministry of Interior, a police spokesman said.

The speed limit will vary according to the load of the roads and power of the vehicles.

The Islamabad police will monitor all the traffic through Safe City cameras and will issue e-challan tickets to violators, the spokesman maintained.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special measures are being taken by Islamabad capital police to further improve the traffic flow and integrated traffic system in the federal capital Islamabad in order to prevent accidents.

The speed limit for public transport vehicles has been set at 80 for the major highways, including Srinagar and Islamabad Expressway, along with 70 for Constitution Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Khayaban Iqbal, Park Road, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue and 60 Lehtrar Road, IJP Road, 50 for all main highways of Islamabad, 40 to 60 speed limit has been allocated for service roads

Similarly, for heavy traffic 65 is imposed on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road, Jinnah, Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Park Road, 9th Avenue, 7th Avenue, besides that speed limit 60 is imposed on Lehtrar Road, IJP Road and all services. 40 is imposed on all service roads.

Moreover, those roads that are contacted with schools and hospitals, 30 is for public transport and 25 is for heavy traffic. Surveillance of all highways will be continued through safe city cameras and e-challan tickets will be issued to rules violators.