NA panel for declaring CNIC, Form ‘B’ as domicile

KARACHI: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday recommended the government to declare the National Identity Card and Form B as domicile.

A meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Interior was held under the chair of Ahmed Hussain Dehar at the Parliament House. The committee also summoned Nadra chairman to the next meeting for vetting the bill.

The bill was presented by MQMP member Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani. The chairman of the committee and other members said the relevant offices of the deputy commissioners show apathy towards the grievances of applicants. They added the power of bureaucracy should be withdrawn as people have to face immense hardship and insulting behaviour of the staff. The chairman committee observed if Nadra can make birth certificate, why it cannot make the domicile. He suggested that the CNIC and Form B should be declared domiciles as it will provide relief to public. In addition, the committee unanimously approved two bills suggesting seven-year term for lodging a fake FIR and establishment of the Islamabad forensic laboratory. Expressing concern over the performance of NACTA, the committee decided to convene a joint meeting of the heads of anti-terrorism departments of all the four provinces and the capital city. In view of the poor law and order situation, the committee has also summoned the chief secretaries and provincial police chiefs in the next meeting.