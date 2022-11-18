PHF trying to secure funds for Nations Cup participation

KARACHI: Only 10 days are left before Pakistan team's tour to South Africa for participation in the FIH Nations Cup and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is still making efforts to secure funds for the tour, 'The News' learnt on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to be held from Nov 28-December 4.

Informed sources said that PHF had contacted the ministry of IPC and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for funds for bearing the expenditures of the tour.

Sources said that PHF wrote letters to the competent authorities, informing them how important the participation of Pakistan in the FIH Nations Cup is.

So far, the PHF has not received any positive response from the federal government.

The participation of the Pakistan hockey team is necessary as far as its development is concerned. It may improve the ranking, and help in the preparation for Asian Games 2023, which will be qualifying round for the Olympics. Sources further said that in case of not participating in the South African event Pakistan would face a penalty.

Pakistan performed well in the recently concluded Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia where the Greenshirts won the bronze medal.

Sources said that PHF is also making efforts to resolve the financial crisis through the private sector.

Arrangements of tickets, board and lodging, and daily allowances of the players and officials are the immediate concerns for PHF, the sources said.

But PHF officials are hopeful that they will resolve the issue of the expenses. They have organised the training camp in Karachi at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium.

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup ushers a new dawn of promotion and relegation in the FIH Hockey Pro League with the winning team of the first FIH Hockey Nations Cup having the chance to be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League.

The FIH Nations Cup will be held in Potchefstroom. The hosts South Africa will play in Pool A with France, Ireland and Pakistan. Canada, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia are in Pool B.