Motorbike-borne gunmen kill nine in southern Iran

TEHRAN: Assailants on motorbikes shot dead nine people, including a woman and two children, during protests in two separate attacks in southern Iran, state media said on Thursday. Three suspects were arrested and the hunt was on for others after Wednesday´s first attack on protesters and security forces in Izeh, said a senior judicial official in Khuzestan province.
In a separate attack four hours later in Iran´s third largest city Isfahan, two assailants on a motorcycle fired automatic weapons at Basij paramilitary force members, killing two and wounding two others, Fars news agency reported.
MEXICO CITY: Five people including a state security chief were killed in a helicopter crash in Mexico on Thursday,...
ROME: Police in Italy said on Thursday they had arrested 12 people allegedly involved in a ring that transported...
ATHENS: Thousands of people demonstrated in Athens on Thursday in a yearly protest marking the anniversary of a deadly...
GENEVA: Rotting teeth, swollen gums and oral cancers: nearly half the world´s population suffer from mouth diseases,...
LOS ANGELES: Residents of Los Angeles have elected Karen Bass as mayor, vote projections indicated on Thursday, making...
SEOUL: South Korea closed its airspace to ensure silence and offered police escorts for tardy test takers on Thursday...
Comments