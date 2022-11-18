Karvan-e-Khudi painting contest held

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised the Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition, the last programme of Iqbal Day celebrations, at Nishtar Park Complex E-Library on Thursday.

The event was conducted to pay homage to great philosopher of East and highlight different features of his life and poetry. Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta also witnessed attractive paintings of young artists and distributed prizes among top position holders. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and other officials were also present on this occasion. Hundreds of male and female painters from various educational institutions participated in Karvan-e-Khudi painting competition, held in collaboration with Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB).

Hira Irshad was the winner of painting competition and was awarded a cash prize of Rs25,000, runner-up M Junaid Younis Rs20,000 while the third position holder Seher Anwaar got a cash prize of Rs10,000.

Talking on this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta appreciated the performance of young male and female painters. “The talented painters beautifully highlighted different features of Iqbal’s life and poetry through their paintings,” he added. Bhutta further said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab has organized several programmes to pay a befitting tribute to the great philosopher.

Bhutta informed that Youth Affairs Department Punjab also organized a visit to Javed Manzil Museum besides holding programme of ‘Karvan-e-Iqbal’, Pegham-e-Khudi, exhibition of paintings and artworks to make the youth aware of different features of Iqbal’s life and poetry.

Bhutta further said that we will also hold similar programmes on the eve of Quaid Day in future. “These days, the Youth Affairs Department Punjab is also organising a unique awareness campaign to save youth from the destructive addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets. So far we have organised our awareness programmes in three colleges and we are targeting to hold such programmes.