Ch Rehmat Ali remembered

Islamabad : Chaudhary Rahmat Ali enjoys a unique position in the political framework of South Asian politics. He was endowed with rare foresightedness about the forthcoming happenings, particularly in the events of the political arena.

This was stated by M Yousaf Aziz, president of Pakistan National Movement while presiding over a function here in Islamabad here on Thursday at Zargham Shaheed Federal College. M. Yousuf Aziz said that when Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was completing his Bachelor's degree from Islamia College, Railway road, at Lahore sometime in 1915, he floated the idea of separate independent, sovereign Muslim State in the North Frontier regions of South Asia, Where Muslims were in majority and were living there for centuries with their Muslim traditions and cultural heritage. Actually, these areas were inherited by their forefathers for the last 12 centuries, hence these areas belonged to them and thus should be joined to create their independent Muslim homeland.