Paper trail

Friday November 18, 2022
November 18, 2022

A visit to a medical specialist at a private hospital puts you back by some Rs3000 – 4,000 in a matter of minutes. However, invariably, no receipt is issued and the receptionist merely records the transaction in a register.

Can’t the FBR develop some sort of mechanism to tax this undocumented sector, where money is literally being minted?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

