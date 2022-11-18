Paper trail

A visit to a medical specialist at a private hospital puts you back by some Rs3000 – 4,000 in a matter of minutes. However, invariably, no receipt is issued and the receptionist merely records the transaction in a register.
Can’t the FBR develop some sort of mechanism to tax this undocumented sector, where money is literally being minted?
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
