Federal education minister to take charge of AIOU VC post

KARACHI: By assuming the office of Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University on November 23, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer will make history.

Before him, none of the education ministers had ever taken the charge of vice chancellor of any public sector university. According to the notification issued by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Raja Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, the federal education minister, who is also a pro chancellor of AIOU, shall look after the office of vice chancellor with effect from 23 November till the appointment of regular vice chancellor. It is pertinent to mention that the federal education minister is the pro-chancellor and the president is the chancellor of federal universities. The four-year tenure of the current VC, Dr Ziaul Qayyum, is ending on November 22.