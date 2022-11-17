Firing incident of BrahMos missile into Pakistan’s territory: FO slams Indian media’s devious reporting on IAEA DG’s comments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated that the incident of Indian firing of BrahMos nuclear capable missile into Pakistan’s territory on 9th March, 2022 has raised several questions about India’s conduct as a nuclear state, including whether it was actually an accident.

India also needs to answer questions about the underlying intentions, technical features and reliability of the missile system, safety, security and nuclear command and control protocols, and the presence of rogue elements in the Indian military.

The Foreign Office was compelled to repeat these remarks when it pointed to the Indian media’s disingenuous reporting on DG IAEA’s comments on this dangerous incident. In response to a query regarding Indian media reports quoting Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the firing of BrahMos nuclear capable missile into Pakistan’s territory from India on 9th March, 2022 was not a cause for any specific concern for the IAEA, the Foreign Office responded, “The report is a disingenuous attempt by the Indian state-sponsored media to absolve India of its irresponsible nuclear behaviour by directing this question at the Director General IAEA.

“The available transcripts show that DG IAEA responded in negative when asked whether the IAEA had sought information from the Indian government on the incident. It should have been qualified by stating that IAEA has no mandate on such matters.”

The Director General’s response, pointed out the Foreign Office, cannot be purposely misinterpreted to trivialise the incident of a nuclear-capable BrahMos missile fire with grave implications for regional and global security.

India needs to explain, added the Foreign Office, several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking that are more relevant to the IAEA mandate. It was expected to report these nuclear security related incidents under the IAEA Incidents and Trafficking Database. “These critical questions, which remain unanswered, should continue to be of concern to the international community,” it underlined.