Another French archbishop admits ‘inappropriate acts’

STRASBOURG, France: A former French archbishop admitted on Wednesday to “inappropriate acts” with a young adult woman several decades ago, after the Catholic Church revealed a string of abuse claims against clergy earlier this month.

Jean-Pierre Grallet, 81, said in a statement he “profoundly regretted” his actions in the 1980s, before he was named archbishop of Strasbourg from 2007 to 2017, without providing any details. “A Church inquiry is underway and judicial authorities have been informed,” said his statement, released by the Bishops´ Conference of France (CEF).