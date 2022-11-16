Issues highlighted at public forum in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: The local elders and residents on Tuesday highlighted the issues at an open forum in Kosht village in Upper Chitral here on Tuesday.

Social worker Muhammad Ali Mujahid and other elders said that they offer thanks to the officials of district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Afridi for arranging khuli Kutchehry forum to solve the problems of the local people in Kosht.

They said that the officials came to Kosht despite heavy rain and cold and listened to the people.

Muhammad Ali Mujahid said that DC heard the complaints of the local residents and issued directives for their resolution on the spot while others were referred to the relevant departments.

He said that the residents pinpointed the issue of hours-long electricity loadshedding in the area and the repair of hydropower stations.