Issues highlighted at public forum in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: The local elders and residents on Tuesday highlighted the issues at an open forum in Kosht village in Upper Chitral here on Tuesday.
Social worker Muhammad Ali Mujahid and other elders said that they offer thanks to the officials of district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Afridi for arranging khuli Kutchehry forum to solve the problems of the local people in Kosht.
They said that the officials came to Kosht despite heavy rain and cold and listened to the people.
Muhammad Ali Mujahid said that DC heard the complaints of the local residents and issued directives for their resolution on the spot while others were referred to the relevant departments.
He said that the residents pinpointed the issue of hours-long electricity loadshedding in the area and the repair of hydropower stations.
LAHORE: Youth Affairs Department Punjab has organised an awareness programme at Govt APWA College for Women to save...
PESHAWAR: The nurses from the Lady Reading Hospital on Tuesday staged a rally to protest the sacking of colleagues...
SWABI: Buland Iqbal Tarakai, the uncle of provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan...
PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency ...
MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ibrar Hussain alias Iqbal, who was arrested in the murder case of a woman dancer...
KHAR: The jirga of elders on Tuesday labelled Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as anti-Fata and anti-tribespeople and...
Comments