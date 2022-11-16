2,621 graduates receive degrees at UET convocation

LAHORE: The 29th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore was held Tuesday in which degrees were awarded to 2,621 students of the university’s main and its constituent campuses.
Around 1,842 graduates, 758 MS/MPhil, 21 PhD degrees and 64 gold medals were distributed among 38 students in the convocation which was presided over by Governor Punjab/Chancellor UET Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar delivered the welcome address and highlighted the achievements of the university. Addressing on the occasion, the governor congratulated the successful students.
