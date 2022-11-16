Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at Parliament House on November 15, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had no favourite name for the army chief’s appointment.



Speaking with journalists outside the parliament, the defence minister, while asked about the reports of a deadlock between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari over the name of next army chief, said that consultations over the appointment have not yet been held and, therefore, there was no question of a deadlock.

In response to media queries, the APP reported Khawaja Asif as saying: “The process for the appointment of new COAS will start from November 18-19 and the nominations will be shared by the Pakistan Army.”

Taking a jibe at PTI chief Imran Khan, Asif said that legal action should be taken on Imran Khan’s recent statements because he was playing with the national interest for his personal interest.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has lamented that unnecessary politics is being done in the country, both from the treasury and opposition’s sides, on the issue of appointment of new army chief.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday after attending a programme here at the Ojha Campus of Dow University of Health Sciences, Bilawal said that the appointment of the new army chief should be carried out as per the procedure laid down for the purpose in the Constitution and law of the land.

“I want that no one among our allies should ever raise any demands concerning this issue while addressing a public meeting nor anyone from the opposition should make this issue unnecessarily controversial for the sake of his politics,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that instead of unnecessarily debating on such issues, national priorities and interests should be focused for resolving the genuine issues of people. “The same course of action would also be helpful in defusing the present situation of political polarisation in the country,” he said.

He mentioned that the politics of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, from day one to the present day, had revolved around just this one appointment (against the post of army chief).

“We need to move on from this mentality for the sake of democratic system and people of Pakistan,” he said.

When asked whether or not PPP has given any names to the government for the appointment of the new army chief, Bilawal reiterated his stance that the appointment of the next chief of the army staff should be held as per the procedure given in the Constitution and law.