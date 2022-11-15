Assets beyond means case: AC exempts Dar from in-person appearance

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Monday exempted Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar from personal appearance in an assets beyond means case. Dar, who was personally present in the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir, submitted three pleas, including the one pertaining to exemption, through his legal counsel.
The other two included the detachment of assets and acquittal. The court, however, accepted the exemption plea and asked the lawyer to present his arguments for the others during the next hearing. The judge then adjourned the hearing till November 16. A reference against the PMLN leader was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.
