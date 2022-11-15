Next general elections: ECC defers Rs47bn grant for ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday deferred Rs47 billion grant to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding next general elections.

According to sources, the ECP would again submit summary for the technical grant, Geo News reported.Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting. Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries, FBR chairman and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The ECC approved renaming of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme Prime Minister’s Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme with a view to making it more purposeful and beneficial for small businesses and agriculture. New components of interest-free microloans and agriculture loans have been added to the new scheme.

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, submitted a summary on High Speed Diesel (HSD)/Gas Oil premium and said that demand for HSD has been substantially increased due to the ongoing sowing season and rehabilitation efforts after floods in the country. With regard to premium reimbursement to importers for smooth and sustainable supply of HSD in the country, the ECC allowed premium on HSD subject to maximum capping at US$ 16.75/BBL for importing OMCs other than PSO for November.

The ECC also considered the summary of the Ministry of Energy, Power Division, on standardised security package agreements for large-scale solar PV projects for substitution of expensive imported fossil fuels based power generation under the framework and approved the summary except special payment mechanism and quarterly indexation as was proposed in the summary. Further the ECC authorized Boards of AEDB and CPPA-G to approve any amendments to the IA (Implementation Agreement) and EPA (Energy Purchase Agreement), as the case may be, that are project specific and may be required to comply with Nepra’s Tariff Approval and/or Generation License for specific projects, subject to the condition that such amendments will not increase GOP obligations as contemplated and stipulated in the standard Security Package Documents. It was shared that GoP plans to develop large scale solar PV projects for substitution of existing imported fossil fuel based thermal power plants within their technical and contractual limits through private sector on Built Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The ECC discussed a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research on Kissan Package-2022 and approved the package as proposed in the summary. Inter-alia the package includes, enhancement of agriculture loan disbursement from 1,419 billion to 1,802 billion, reduction in DAP price to Rs11,250/- per bag from Rs13,750/- and Interest free loans to convert 3 lac tube wells to solar.

The Strategic Plan Division tabled a summary regarding transfer of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) and State Engineering Corporation (SEC) land to HMC and HMC-3.It was informed that the decision is needed to settle the land issue of HEC for completion of its privatization. The ECC after deliberation approved that the lands under consideration may be transferred from State Engineering Corporation and HEC to HMC and HMC-3 respectively along-with liabilities and subject payment of requisites dues.

The ECC approved the summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations for technical supplementary grant as rupee cover for the remaining amount of ADB Financing Agreement of $12.20 million equivalent to Rs2,928 million (out of $500 million committed by the ADB), for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and discharging liability of the COVID-19 campaign during current financial year 2022-23.