Supreme Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addresses a press conference in Kabul on September 7, 2021. — AFP/File.

KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stoning and flogging, and the amputation of limbs for thieves, the Taliban’s chief spokesman said.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Sunday that the “obligatory” command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges. Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement´s birthplace and spiritual heartland.

“Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists,” Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying. “Those files in which all the Sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement. “This is the ruling of sharia, and my command, which is obligatory.”

Mujahid was not available Monday to expand on his tweet. Rahima Popalzai, a legal and political analyst, said the edict could be an attempt by the Taliban to harden a reputation they may feel has softened since they returned to power.