KDA continues demolition drive in District Central

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Monday removed illegal constructions in Wahid Colony and Mujahid Colony continuing its anti-encroachment drive in District Central.

After the completion of the drive, the KDA would construct a 150-foot-wide road at a cost of Rs50 million from Nazimabad No 7 through Ziauddin Chowrangi, Landi Kotal Chowrangi and Peoples Chowrangi to Rashid Minhas Road, according to a statement issued by the authority.

KDA Director General Syed Muhammad Ali Shah remarked that the operation against encroachments would continue despite resistance by occupiers and the land mafia. The KDA said it had informed the illegal occupiers through newspaper advertisements to vacate the government land and illegal settlements. However, the occupants did not vacate the land, he added.