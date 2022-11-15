Herbarium inaugurated at women’s university

MARDAN: A herbarium was inaugurated at Women’s University Mardan here on Monday.Prof Dr Mary E Barkworth, Director of Intermountain Herbarium at Utah State University, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Mary said she had seen and collected many plants that could only be found in the herbarium’s climate. She also explained the medicinal value of many local plants and promised to contribute to the development of the herbarium. She delivered an informative lecture on the development of the herbarium and the preservation of plants and their importance.

Dr Mary said that she would be helping the Women’s University Mardan for digitizing the herbarium and indexing with international organisations, which would help the students get access to the international platforms. VC Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen thanked Prof Mary for visiting the university and sharing her knowledge about the herbarium and plants.