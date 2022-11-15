We want justice

It has been 75 years since we became a nation, and yet, we still do not know rule of law. Our judicial system allows convicts to roam free, murderers are not punished and bribery is rampant. We have no system to protect the families of victims and witnesses, thus many criminals are never brought before a judge.

It is high time that our lawmakers set about reforming our judicial person so that justice can be delivered to each and every Pakistani, irrespective of their wealth or status

Alia Asad Ullah

Kech