Monday November 14, 2022
Iranian president ratifies controversial Belgium prisoner treaty

By AFP
November 14, 2022

Tehran: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday ratified a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, official media said, after criticism in the European country that it could free a bomb-plot mastermind. Belgium´s opposition has alleged the treaty was “tailor made” to permit the release of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat sentenced last year to 20 years in prison.

