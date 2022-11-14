Peoples Party restructuring organisation in Karachi

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has decided to restructure the party organisation in Karachi.

The last intra-party elections of the party in Karachi were held in 2017. However, after the 2018 general elections, towns and provincial assembly constituencies were changed due to new delimitations of constituencies.

According to a PPP leader, the party had reorganised itself on the union committee level before the announcement of the local government polls, but the provincial constituencies in Karachi had no proper office bearers of the party.