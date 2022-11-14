Tray compactors to convey trash to District Central landfills

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has decided to use tray compactors to transport garbage to landfill sites in District Central. The SSWMB has decided to use portable compactors to move trash out of the major markets in the district.

Two different strategies will be used to collect rubbish from flats and houses in the district. The SSWMB said in a press statement that around 3,600 tonnes of garbage has been removed from 145 back lanes in District Central, while 30 back lanes are also being cleaned in the district.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa held a meeting to discuss the performance of the contractors responsible for the disposal of trash in District Central. Rubbish collection has started in the district’s North Nazimabad, Gulberg and Liaquatabad zones.

In the meeting the situation of cleanliness in these zones, and the availability of machinery and manpower was discussed at length. Channa said that there should be different strategies for the collection and disposal of garbage in the district from flats and houses.

He said that since landfills are near in District Central, trash can be transferred there through tray compactors. He also said that rubbish exists is large quantities at the markets of District Central, for which portable compactor transfer stations (PCTS) should be used.

He directed the contractors to increase the handcarts by 300, labourers by 1,000 and also include various dustbins in its fleet. The contractor said they would submit their analytical report regarding the usage of PCTS and tray compactors in the district, following which a strategy would be formed.

Channa requested citizens to cooperate with the SSWMB staff in the cleaning process. He asked citizens not to throw garbage, particularly polythene bags, in storm water drains and back lanes.

‘Trash collection’

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had inaugurated the operation of door-to-door garbage collection and cleanliness in the Central and Korangi districts earlier this year.

Shah kicked off the operation of door-to-door garbage collection in District Central’s North Nazimabad zone, and in District Korangi’s Landhi and Model zones, along with Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Channa.

Shah said on the occasion that they want to clean Karachi. He said that in accordance with the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, now the city will be cleaned.

He said the SSWMB has initiated door-to-door garbage collection in the Central and Korangi districts. In a few months the SSWMB will start the operation in other zones of the two districts, he added.

The LG minister said the SSWMB has been tasked with performing to serve the people of the province. He hoped that with the cleaning of different areas by private contractors, Karachi will soon get a cleaner look.

Wahab said on the occasion that the SSWMB is effectively working in the city. He shared how the provincial government faced criticism due to the garbage situation in the Central and Korangi districts, and how they faced some issues and delays in kicking off the cleaning operation in both districts. He pointed out that the garbage mafia has been creating hurdles for private contractors as well as the SSWMB staff when they clean the districts.

“However, our cleaning staff is very brave,” he said, adding that citizens and the media should support the government against the mafia associated with garbage collection.