Poetry traversing all aspects of love

Mir Mateen Saeed’s poetry book Farough-e-Arzoo not only has styles highly varied but also the feelings described traverse every emotion. Lovers barely sleep as their beloved ones haunt their dreams. They cannot forget their past.

This poetry is an attempt to capture the essence of the things a lover thinks about but never says — the fondness, the yearning, the longing, the hurt, the anguish, and even the despair that torments a person when playing the game of love and often losing.

In unison, the poems in this collection represent a beautiful and thought-provoking message that both women and men find inspirational and insightful. At a time when print and electronic media dramas are full of romantic stories about the youth, it is wonderful to see someone such as Mir Mateen write differently.

Take your time when you read this poetry. Savor it because the emotions expressed will come back to you long after you close the book. If you are a lover, you certainly must have experienced the emotions described, and you will now get to know the torment a person feels to have loved and lost.

In this poetry, you will once again discover the true meaning of pure love. The feelings we feel, the thoughts we have and the sacrifices we make to be with the one without whom life is just nothing but an empty void.

The poet takes you through a personal journey of first love. The happiness and the tragedy of this affair only make his resolve and conviction stronger. The poet makes us understand that to achieve true love the sacrifice of our life itself is a simple price to pay to achieve real and undying love.

In the short life, the poet has lived, he has found many looking for love, and yet they do not know what it is. The book brings you through all the emotions of love; how much it hurts, and how much happiness it can bring. The poet shares with you tales of situations that can answer the questions you have been looking for unlocking the secrets of love.

Why do you need these secrets? The simple answer is when you find out the secrets of love you find the secrets to your own heart. To ask the simple question when a person finds true love, why does one still love after what the beloved did? The question that seems so small and easy is very hard to answer.

The book has many situations of love one could be a mirror of yours. We all know love has many secrets; the poet gives us one at the beginning of the book, and for the rest, I leave it for you to unravel in the pages of this poetry book.