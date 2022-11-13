CM orders Wasa to improve civic facilities

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated that the Lahorites will be provided excellent basic facilities and expressed his resolve that all possible resources will be provided to improve civic facilities in the LDA schemes.

CM chaired the sixth meeting of the LDA Governing Body on Saturday and directed Wasa to improve its performance. Chief Minister exhorted that Wasa will have to keep itself abreast of the latest requirements by shunning its traditional manner in order to timely resolve the problems of the citizens. Chief Minister vowed to transform Wasa so as to make it a public service institution in the true sense. Chief Minister asserted not to make any compromise on the provision of facilities to the citizens adding that provision of clean water and making betterments in the sewerage system is a fundamental right of the people.

Chief Minister warned that no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of clean water and in the installation of sewerage pipelines. Chief Minister stopped Wasa from collecting sewerage charges from the mosques and accorded approval to make necessary amendments in the rules and regulations for the construction of new schools. 48 feet vertical height has been fixed for the construction of new schools and schools will not be built on less than 30 feet road. Approval was granted to make amendments in the rules for the Legal Advisors, Consultants in Wasa and in the Law firm.

Chief Minister directed to settle the issue relating to the allowance of LDA Engineers and accorded approval to upgrade the posts of Tube well operators during the meeting. The Tube Well Operators working in Grade 2 will be given Grade 7 while those working in Grade 5 will be given Grade 8. Approval was accorded to ascertain the modus operandi for the promotion of Directors Legal, Recovery, Revenue, Finance and Assistant Director Admn along with granting professional and non- practising allowance to the doctors of LDA.

It was decided during the meeting that sewerage charges will be collected from the private residential schemes according to the new rate. It was declared mandatory to ensure implementation of the rules pertaining to parking and roof gardening in the apartments. Approval was granted to the amended layout plan of LDA Avenue1.

Chief Minister directed to constitute a Settlement Committee to settle the disputed matters prevailing in the LDA schemes. The Governing Body meeting was attended by Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar, Members of LDA Governing Body Amir Riaz Qureshi, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Local Government, DG LDA and the concerned officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi appointed Prof Dr Sumaira Rehman an eminent educationist and Rector of Superior University as a Representative of Punjab in the Higher Education Commission in recognition of her rendering invaluable services. On the direction of the Chief Minister the Punjab government issued the appointment notification of Prof Dr Sumaira. Chief Minister met with an eminent educationist and Rector of Superior University Prof Dr Sumaira at CMO. The Chief Minister handed Prof Dr Sumaira her appointment notification in the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and expressed good wishes with regard to her new appointment. Prof Dr Sumaira thanked the Chief Minister on being appointed as a Representative of Punjab in the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Chief Minister while talking on the occasion acknowledged that Prof Dr Sumaira played a pivotal role in promoting entrepreneurship in Punjab and the youth across Pakistan will be highly benefited from her vision. Chief Minister lauded Prof Sumaira Rehman for creating a revolution in the education system of Punjab through the entrepreneurship program.

Chief Minister stated that Prof Dr Sumaira will vibrantly represent the Punjab province in the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and will duly assist the HEC Pakistan to promote entrepreneurship education program across the country. Prof Dr Sumaira while talking on the occasion expressed her resolve to prepare such a talented youth having innovative ideas who will not only be given employments but will also play their robust role to strengthen the national economy.

Dr Sumaira underscored that diverting the youth towards the knowledge- based economy in the educational institutions can certainly drive the country out of the prevailing economic crisis. Dr Sumaira highlighted that only such countries are making rapid progress in the global world who are playing a distinctive role in the knowledge-based economy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with an Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation headed by the Country Director Mr Yong Ye at his office on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to progress on the ongoing various projects with the cooperation of ADB in Punjab along with launching Blue Line underground project in Lahore came under discussion during meeting.

It was principally decided during the meeting to extend cooperation with regard to the Blue Line underground project between the Punjab government and the Asian Development Bank. The Country Director of ADB gave assurance to extend cooperation for the Blue Line underground project and the matter relating to Sutlej Corridor Project from Kasur to Bahawalnagar also came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister while talking with the Country Director of ADB stated that we are keen to avail the cooperation of Asian Development Bank to launch the Blue Line underground project. The Chief Minister stated that the ADB is an important partner of the Punjab government and disclosed that he had formulated a plan to run underground train with the cooperation of ADB during his previous tenure.

He denounced that the PMLN government had rendered his project to political prejudice and destroyed the beauty of Lahore city by launching the Metro Bus service. Chief Minister censured that the former PMLN provincial government had built transport projects on the basis of their vested interests.

Chief Minister emphasised that Lahore needed underground transport earlier and is in dire need of it at present. He remarked that we will be pleased if the ADB provides technical assistance for launching the Blue Line underground project. Chief Minister highlighted that our government has decided to launch the Blue Line project in order to provide latest and international quality travel facilities to the people adding that this project will prove to be a milestone for Lahore.

Chief Minister outlined that we will welcome the cooperation of ADB with regard to the completion of Thal Canal project and the Punjab government will take every possible step for the early completion of this project. Chief Minister lauded the cooperation of ADB for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. Chief Minister revealed that our government disbursed Rs12 billion package for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people.

Chief Minister reprimanded that the Federal government did not pay even a single penny for the flood-affected people of Punjab adding that we are extending maximum help to the flood affectees from our resources. Chief Minister stated that we will welcome the cooperation of ADB for the construction of a corridor from Kasur to Bahawalnagar.

The Country Director ADB appreciated that the priorities of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi are correct and in the right direction. He expressed his desire to enhance further cooperation with the Punjab government adding that we will further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in various projects as well.

Deputy Country Director of ADB Asad Aleem, Unit Head Project Administration Danish R Shiva, Senior Project Officer Water Resources Asad Ali Zafar, Senior Project Officers Syed Omar Ali Shah and Salman Moeed Mian comprised the delegation.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former Federal Secretary & Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikander, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Khan Bhatti, Secretaries of Finance, P&D, Industries, Local Government, School Education, C&W, Irrigation, Agriculture and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.