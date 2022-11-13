Dybala and Di Maria in, Lo Celso out of Argentina squad

Ag AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria were included in coach Lionel Scaloni´s 26-man Argentina World Cup squad on Friday after recovering from injuries but there was no place for Giovani Lo Celso.

Captain Lionel Messi will lead the squad in Qatar at his fifth and probably last World Cup.

Last month, Roma forward Dybala injured his thigh and Juventus winger Di Maria pulled his hamstring, seemingly putting their World Cup participation in doubt.

But Scaloni has decided to bring both despite neither playing in almost a month.

However, Villarreal midfielder Lo Celso, on loan from Tottenham, misses out as he needs surgery on his hamstring injury.

"They are all proud to be picked and to wear this jersey," said Scaloni of those selected. Argentina are on a formidable run of 35 matches unbeaten and won the Copa America last year, defeating hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

They have not won the World Cup since the late Diego Maradona inspired them to victory in 1986, although they lost two finals to Germany in 1990 (then West Germany) and 2014.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Juan FoythMidfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.