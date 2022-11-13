Horrific trend

Anyone following current affairs is by now aware that incidences of sexual assault and harassment in Pakistan appear to be growing out of control. It would not be a stretch to call the phenomenon a full-blown crisis.

Recently, according to reports, a teenaged boy was raped, tortured and murdered in the Bahadurabad neighbourhood of Karachi. Unfortunately, cases like these are becoming quite common in our country. The government has to come up with a plan to address this issue as the safety of the public is paramount.

Qamber Azeem

Kech