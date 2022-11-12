Police must listen to our viewpoint, register FIR: Qureshi

LALAMUSA/ GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday the Punjab police should listen to the PTI viewpoint on Wazirabad assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan, and register an FIR [first information report] according to it.

Talking to the media at the residence of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi in Gujrat, he said: “Everyone should be equal in the eyes of the law” and hoped that they would get justice.

The PTI leader said even though the party has a government in Punjab, they are still hopeless. “This hopelessness tells that some people are above the law,” he added. He said Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi had also termed the FIR, registered by the police on its own, illegal. The former foreign minister said “we are trying to get Pakistan out of this quagmire.”

Qureshi said “our struggle is for justice and Tehreek-e-Insaf is moving forward for it.” He said the only solution to current crises the country was facing was snap polls. He said stubbornness on the part of the coalition government would not work.

The PTI leader said it was time for taking national decisions. At this point in time, the ruling alliance’s leadership should be in Islamabad and not in London for making important decisions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would lead the long march towards Rawalpindi through GT Road. Asad Umar would lead march from Faisalabad and reach Rawalpindi by mobilising people in the cities and town not situated along the GT Road. Pervaiz Khattak was entrusted the responsibility to depart from Peshawar and reach Rawalpindi. Ali Amin Gandapur will reach Rawalpindi leading the convoys of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. When Imran Khan reaches Rawalpindi, all these caravans will gather there with him and then he [Imran Khan] would address them there. In his address, Imran Khan would announce the next action plan of the Haqeeqi Azadi March. Former foreign minister said ‘Daily Mail’ case had given a new impetus to our debate and further highlighted party’s position.