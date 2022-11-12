PRA collects Rs14.548b in Oct

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) surpassed its monthly target again collecting Rs14.548 billion during October, 2022, thus registering a growth of 33 percent over the Rs10.966 billion collected during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Over the first four months of the financial year, PRA has recorded a collection Rs57.447 billion which is 32 percent higher than the Rs43.672 billion collected during the same period in the previous financial year.

According to the details, the PRA has already achieved 30 percent of the assigned target of Rs190 billion for the financial year 2022-23, which, according to the Authority’s spokesperson, is the best ever performance by the Authority in terms of percentage of target achieved in the first four months.

The PRA’s spokesperson said that these figures prove that the Authority’s policy of taxpayer facilitation and resolution of issues through stakeholder involvement has been a success. She said that the credit for this unprecedented growth goes to the hard work and dedication of each and every member of the PRA workforce who continue to reach new heights with every passing year.

It is worth mentioning here that PRA has succeeded in surpassing its assigned revenue collection targets for the previous three financial years, and if the figures so far are any indication, it appears to be on its way to do the same for the fourth year in a row.

Chairperson PRA said that the Authority has avoided taking any coercive measures for the past three years and has relied on automation, taxpayer education and ensuring responsiveness. He said that the numbers speak for themselves and it is thanks to the commitment of the PRA team as well as cooperation of Punjab’s taxpayers who have played an important role in making PRA the highest provincial revenue collecting authority in Pakistan.