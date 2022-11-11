PM says Imran wants to ruin Pakistan through agitation

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused former prime minister Imran Khan of attempting to ruin Pakistan through his agitation.

Briefly speaking to the media after holding the third round of talks with former PM Nawaz Sharif, the PM said that Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan but this will not happen. The PM said: “Defeat is the destiny of those who are doing the long march.”

The PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif said: “Let’s pray for the betterment of Pakistan. Let’s pray to Allah for guidance on putting Pakistan on the right path. Pakistan is in great difficulty.” Nawaz Sharif said, “We have never listened to the dictation of mobs before and will not do so now.”

Nawaz Sharif also confirmed to Geo News earlier in the day that he had received the diplomatic passport from the Pakistan government. “I have had this passport for a few days now,” said the former PM when asked about the passport. A Sharif family member also confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s passport had arrived in London.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemned the PTI’s long march. She said due to the long march, the ordinary people were in great difficulty. “People are stuck and facing difficulties. This is bad.” Both Nawaz Sharif and the PM didn’t answer questions about the appointment of the next army chief. The two rounds of talks were also attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab PMLN leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Earlier, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif resolved not to come under PTI’s pressure, especially on their key demand of early elections, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz told Shehbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis” and “not succumb to any kind of pressure”. The brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and PTI chief Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with legally, shared the source. Shehbaz Sharif is likely to leave for Pakistan today (Friday).