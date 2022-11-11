GCU to honour ten alumni

LAHORE:The GCU Lahore will confer the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards upon its ten distinguished alumni from different walks of life to recognise their career-long outstanding work and achievements. Prof Asghar Zaidi made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the prestigious award would be presented at the 20th convocation of GCU to be held from Nov 11 to 13. Prof Zaidi revealed that the ten distinguished Old Ravians to be honored this year are nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand, the founder of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, politician and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, educationist and rights activist Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, former University of Health Science VC and philanthropist Prof Dr Javed Akram, former foreign secretary of Pakistan Shamshad Ahmad, poet Prof Khurshid Rizvi, religious scholar Prof Ahmed Rafique Akhtar and singer and philanthropist Hadiqa Kiani.