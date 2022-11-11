‘Clean environment top priority’

LAHORE:Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ali Annan Qamar visited different areas of the city to review the issues related to cleanliness here on Thursday.
He reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at China Scheme and issued instructions to complete the fencing process on all temporary collection points as early as possible. LWMC CEO further visited Lakhodair landfill site where Deputy LWMC CEO Fahad Mehmood and DGM Operations Bilal Ashraf gave a briefing about the ring road cleaning operation. During his visit to the landfill site, LWMC CEO reviewed the administrative issues and passed instructions to digitalise the records of the workshop on a priority basis. Talking on the occasion, he stated that complete tracking and weightage of secondary waste vehicles should be made more effective. New containers and handcarts should be handed over to the Town Managers concerned as soon as possible.
