‘India outplayed by Buttler’

ADELAIDE: India coach Rahul Dravid admitted his side were comprehensively outplayed by a Jos Buttler-inspired England in Adelaide after they crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup in humiliating fashion on Thursday.
“Obviously disappointed to finish in the semi-finals. Probably would have certainly liked to go a couple of steps further. But yeah, just outplayed, outclassed today,” Dravid told reporters.
“They were the better team in all departments really. The scoreline showed that.”
“Even in this tournament, I think we’ve had our moments,” said Dravid.
“There’s been some real individual quality from a lot of our players, shown some real good skills. But on the day we were just not good enough here.” He’s a very dangerous player, and we knew that,said Dravid.
