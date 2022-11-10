 
close
Thursday November 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iran reformists seek referendum to end ‘crisis’

By AFP
November 10, 2022

TEHRAN: Iranian reformists on Wednesday issued a call for a referendum to end the “crisis” sparked by more than seven weeks of protests that flared over Mahsa Amini´s death in custody. Iran has been rocked street violence since the death of Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaking the nation´s strict dress code for women.

Comments