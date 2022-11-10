MedAngle wins two accolades at ICT awards

MedAngle has won two awards at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2022 for Best Education Startup Award (Gold) and Merit Awards for Best in Startup in all of Pakistan. Both the categories were highly competitive this year, and MedAngle, after being a shortlisted candidate and then a finalist, finally became the winner at the national level.

MedAngle is Pakistan's leading medical education platform with revolutionary platforms for future doctors studying MBBS, BDS and Premed. It has won a variety of accolades including winning Islamabad United - #UnitedWeTech21 and other awards, including its founder Dr Mohammad Azib being accepted into The Transcend Fellowship and the Harvard Medical School-MIT global healthcare innovation programme.

With over 55,000 medical students on the platform who have answered medical queries more than 25 million times, MedAngle is a leader and pioneer in revolutionising the medical education in Pakistan. With over 30,000 questions, clinical cases and pieces of content, it is the first of its kind initiative in not only Pakistan but also the Middle East region.

MedAngle has a team of more than 150 doctors and elite medical students all across Pakistan and the Middle East. It has scaled its technology from one medical school to more than 140 in two countries, most recently expanding into the United Arab Emirates.

Founder, CEO & CTO MedAngle Dr Azib marked the occasion by stating that it was a big achievement to be named a winner of the gold award for Best in Education and a merit award for Best in Startup. “P@SHA ICT Awards are a premiere destination for startups in Pakistan, and knowing that we were able to compete and be selected as the best of the best is really special and something our entire team is quite proud of,” he remarked.

He said the initiative was focused on its vision of building the world's operating system for healthcare education and bringing its platforms and software to even more students studying MBBS, BDS, and other healthcare fields. Dr Azib is Pakistan's first medical doctor who also is a full-stack technologist across backend, frontend, mobile, ML + AI and more.

Registered in 1993, the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) is the trade association representing Pakistan's IT & ITES sector. It is now in its 18th year and holds the annual P@SHA ICT Awards to showcase and honour the companies and startups at the forefront of innovation and technology.

The awards recognise and honour Pakistan's innovators and exemplify excellence in the Pakistani information and communications technologies sector. Industry veterans and prominent figureheads attended the event, including Federal IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque.