Two suspects held after ‘police encounters’

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in an injured state in encounters. Asif Ali, son of Khadim Hussain, was arrested after he was injured in an alleged encounter near Pirano Goth within the limits of the Sukkan police station. Police claimed to have seized a pistol, two mobile phones and other items from him.

However, one of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of fire. SHO Owais Warsi said the injured suspect was involved in several incidents of street crime. Another suspect was arrested in an injured state within the jurisdiction of the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station. The suspect was identified as Shahzad, son of Sohu Khan. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre under police custody for medical treatment.

Six suspects arrested

Three suspects were trying to flee after looting a citizen when a police team caught the robbers after a brief chase in Baldia Town’s Leghari Chowk area. On being caught, one of the robbers opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, a cop fired back, injuring one of them. The injured robber was taken to hospital in police custody, while the other two were taken to the police station.

Separately, the Ittehad Town police arrested a suspect, Sher Khan alias Shera, who was wanted by police in several cases of crime. The police said many cases were registered under the provisions of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and terrorism at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sharea Faisal police stations. The Quaidabad police arrested two members of an inter-provincial gang of drug smugglers and seized crystal meth worth Rs1.5 million.